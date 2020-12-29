Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

DNLI stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

