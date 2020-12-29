Denarius (D) 24 Hour Volume Tops $275.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,457,933 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

