Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.90

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 750312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DML. TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$0.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$582.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

