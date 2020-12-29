Dent Reaches Market Cap of $17.63 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Dent has a market cap of $17.63 million and $452,975.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00289814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.02137250 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

