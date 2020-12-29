Desire (DSR) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market capitalization of $19,318.70 and approximately $25,647.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,873.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.93 or 0.02708698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00468172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.01293714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.00598380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00239479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 122.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

