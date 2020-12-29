Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Trading 1% Higher

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 63,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 132,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $950.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

