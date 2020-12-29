dForce USDx Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $6,682.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.01 or 0.01293429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00262166 BTC.

About dForce USDx

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

