Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

FANG opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after buying an additional 986,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 464,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

