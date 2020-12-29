Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Achieves Market Cap of $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.02096993 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

