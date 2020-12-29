Digitex City (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0135

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00042675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.54 or 0.02089180 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.