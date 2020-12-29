DigixDAO (DGD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,804.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $138.95 or 0.00518846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $13,804.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00043181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00289860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.95 or 0.02135614 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,159 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

