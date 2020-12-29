DistX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,347.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, DistX has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $14,412.97 and $28,347.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00206020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00603915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00325022 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00056415 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

DistX Token Trading

