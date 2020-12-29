DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 6.4%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $228.37 and last traded at $229.20. 3,243,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,304,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,704 shares of company stock worth $12,561,649. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

