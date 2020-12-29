Donald Arthur Wright Sells 252,609 Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Stock

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 252,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$229,874.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,000.

Shares of FAF opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

