DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.67

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $139.67 and last traded at $141.31, with a volume of 40595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.89.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

