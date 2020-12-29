Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $14.62. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 339,695 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.05. The stock has a market cap of C$474.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

