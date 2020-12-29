Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $14.62. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 339,695 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.05. The stock has a market cap of C$474.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

