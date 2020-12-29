DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.96. Approximately 15,463,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,731,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 94.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 186.4% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.