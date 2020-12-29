Dragonchain Market Cap Hits $16.25 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $73,678.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00042875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00287698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.17 or 0.02125731 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,735,596 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.