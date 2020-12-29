Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.60. 2,208,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,425,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 589.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $68,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
