Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.60. 2,208,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,425,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 589.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $68,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

