Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Trading Down 7.1%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.60. 2,208,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,425,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms recently commented on DS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

