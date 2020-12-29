DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares — Dividend of $0.48

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a — dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of DTF stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

