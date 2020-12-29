EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $409,754.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,730.33 or 0.99815561 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00051010 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.