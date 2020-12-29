Edward L. Cahill Sells 24,370 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,394,451.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

