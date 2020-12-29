Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.06.

In other Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) news, insider Nigel Ampherlaw 1,063,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. Also, insider Glenn Willis purchased 243,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$290,066.86 ($207,190.61).

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

