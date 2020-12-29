Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Cap Reaches $8,793.66

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 216.6% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,793.66 and $99.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

