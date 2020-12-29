Elrond ERD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

