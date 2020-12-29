eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 9.3% Higher

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. 2,032,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,554,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter worth $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter worth $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter worth $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter worth $40,000.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

