Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

