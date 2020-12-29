Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.86

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 214323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of C$709.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.54.

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

