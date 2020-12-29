Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Enerplus by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERF opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

