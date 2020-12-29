EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61. 10,229,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,225,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,007,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

