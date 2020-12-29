Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.60 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.48). Approximately 154,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 694,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.25 ($2.35).

The stock has a market cap of £415.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

