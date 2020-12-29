Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 147,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 26,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equus Total Return from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 2,522.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

