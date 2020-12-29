Ergo (ERG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $574,222.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $574,222.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,712.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.90 or 0.02665026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00472267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.01310981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00605197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00255090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021599 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,321.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,473,500 coins and its circulating supply is 26,169,778 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

