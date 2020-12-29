Eric Heinz Meerkamper Sells 10,000 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,953.
Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 21st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $1,325.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.
Riwi Company Profile
