Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $13,728,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $82,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $251.49 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

