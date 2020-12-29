Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 5.4%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.72. 524,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 711,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $772.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 247.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.