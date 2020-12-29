Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Cap of $266,002.67

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $266,002.67 and $4,696.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00298783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.04 or 0.02138375 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

