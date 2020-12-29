Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin Sells 1,300 Shares

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

