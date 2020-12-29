Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.08 on January 15th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 2.0775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $12.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

