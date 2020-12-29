Etherparty Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $216,738.20 and $2,514.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00043914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00290019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.02127679 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.