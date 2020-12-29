EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 135,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 128,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

