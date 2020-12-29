EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 135,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 128,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.
About EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.