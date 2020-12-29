Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $6.20. Euroseas shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 86,044 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESEA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

