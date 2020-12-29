Evedo Price Up 114.9% Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 114.9% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $949,648.76 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.97 or 0.02138498 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.