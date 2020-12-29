Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 338,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,743 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 8,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,889. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

