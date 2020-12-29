EventChain (EVC) Price Up 3.4% This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a total market cap of $368,727.99 and $12,030.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00042457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00283488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.44 or 0.02078668 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

