EveryCoin Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $451,969.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00027902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00141595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00205311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00600791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00324898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055532 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.