Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $22.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Evolus posted sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $57.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.10 million to $61.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.16 million, with estimates ranging from $7.32 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

