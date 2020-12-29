ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,943.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $564,668.41 and approximately $2,943.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008583 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

