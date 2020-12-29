EXMR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000328 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

